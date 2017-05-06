 Judge involved in Dino Melaye's tape scandal has allegedly 'confessed', seeks soft-landing | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 5 June 2017

Judge involved in Dino Melaye's tape scandal has allegedly 'confessed', seeks soft-landing

Last week, Sahara Reporters shared an audio tape purported to be a conversation between Senator Dino Melaye and Justice Akon Ikpeme, the tribunal judge who handled his election case in 2015. The audio tape is centered on a conversation between a person said to be Dino and Justice Ikpeme allegedly talking bribe in US dollars. Dino has already denied the claims, saying his voice was super imposed on the recording.

Giving an update, Sahara Reporters in tweets shared on twitter handle, claimed that Justice Ikpeme has "confessed" to taking bribe from Dino Melaye twice. See their tweets after the cut...



Posted by at 6/05/2017 09:23:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts