Friday, 2 June 2017

Joyce Jacob presents The Ultimate Makeup Masterclass in New York sponsored by BH Cosmetics

International celebrity makeup artist Joyce Jacob is set to host a two date city US tour with her ultimate makeup masterclass scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 3rd in New York City.

Attendees can look forward to a unique masterclass instructed by Joyce Jacob featuring two breathtaking day & night looks in one remarkable makeup lesson,
JJB gift bag stuffed with BH Cosmetics, HVS Beauty and many more favorite beauty brands, Refreshments, Q& A Session with Youtube sensation and beauty blogger Tierra Monet .

The ultimate makeup masterclass by Joyce Jacob is perfect for professionals and beginners.
Early bird tickets are available @ www.jjbnycmasterclass.eventbrite.com .

Limited seats available.

For business and product placement contact @ info@ofakindcreatives.com
Joyce Jacob Social
www.joycejacob.com
IG @joycejacob_jjb
