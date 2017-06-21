 Joseline Hernandez blasts ex Stevie J after he asked for a full list of her sex partners in a court filing | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Joseline Hernandez blasts ex Stevie J after he asked for a full list of her sex partners in a court filing

Love and Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez has blasted her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Stevie J after he filed legal docs claiming he feared for their daughter Bonnie Bella's safety while she was in the care of Joseline and also wanted a full list of men Joseline slept with from March to May 2016.
Jarel said...

stevie j's lawyers are just milking him dry by submitting silly requests that they know that a judge would throw out of court, lawyers

21 June 2017 at 17:19

