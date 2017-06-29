 Jobless woman bathes her neigbour with faces in Lagos state; get N100,000 bail condition | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Jobless woman bathes her neigbour with faces in Lagos state; get N100,000 bail condition

A 28-year-old jobless woman identified as Temitope Abiodun, who was arrested for allegedly bathing her neighbour, Mrs Mercy Ifijah with faeces has been released on  N100,000 bail. The accused, a resident of Agege, a Lagos suburb, is standing trial on charges of assault, breach of peace, and resisting Police arrest. She entered a 'not guilty' plea at an Ikeja Magistrate court.



The magistrate, Mr J.A Adigun asked the accused to also provide two sureties who must be gainfully employed and also show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government
According to the Police prosecutor, Sergeant Godwin Awaze, the accused committed the offences on June 12 at their tenement building. He said the accused assaulted her co-tenant, Mrs Mercy Ifijah, by bathing her with faeces, after a misunderstanding with one of her neighbours. 

Sergeant Awaze also accused her of conducting herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by stripping herself in the public to escape arrest. He also revealed she belongs to a cult group, Awawa which specialize in terrorizing residents of the area  

 “The accused resisted Sergeant Gabriel Ejiofor, a Police officer, while trying to arrest her; she removed her clothes and became naked to avoid being arrested. She always brings her gang (Awawa)  to threaten residents and also beat up the complainant,”  

The offences contravened Sections 42, 166, 119 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised). Section 44 prescribes three years imprisonment for membership of an unlawful society, while Section 119 provides three years jail term for resisting arrest. The case was adjourned until July 3 for mention.

Source: Vanguardngr.com
Posted by at 6/29/2017 11:57:00 am

4 comments:

OSINANL said...

THEY SHOULD HAVE CHARGED HER 500K

29 June 2017 at 12:00
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

This one Na werey o


... Merited happiness

29 June 2017 at 12:23
Anonymous said...

Errr....hello! I don't understand your headline. Bathes her neighbour in what?

29 June 2017 at 12:27
Akeem Opayemi said...

For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.

29 June 2017 at 12:28

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts