Jobless woman bathes her neigbour with faces in Lagos state; get N100,000 bail condition

The magistrate, Mr J.A Adigun asked the accused to also provide two sureties who must be gainfully employed and also show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government
According to the Police prosecutor, Sergeant Godwin Awaze, the accused committed the offences on June 12 at their tenement building. He said the accused assaulted her co-tenant, Mrs Mercy Ifijah, by bathing her with faeces, after a misunderstanding with one of her neighbours.
Sergeant Awaze also accused her of conducting herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by stripping herself in the public to escape arrest. He also revealed she belongs to a cult group, Awawa which specialize in terrorizing residents of the area
“The accused resisted Sergeant Gabriel Ejiofor, a Police officer, while trying to arrest her; she removed her clothes and became naked to avoid being arrested. She always brings her gang (Awawa) to threaten residents and also beat up the complainant,”
