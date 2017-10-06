 J.K Rowling calls out men who use vulgar words to attack women, says they are not different from men who send rape threats | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 10 June 2017

J.K Rowling calls out men who use vulgar words to attack women, says they are not different from men who send rape threats

British novelist, screenwriter, film producer and Award winning author, J.K Rowling, this evening took to twitter to call out men who use vulgar words to attack women that publicly share a different view from them. She said this in reaction to the attacks UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, has suffered in the hands of some liberal men since the election started.
According to Rowling, any man that attacks a woman using vulgar words is no different from those who send women rape threats or send them pornographic photos. Read her tweets below:


