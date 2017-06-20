 Jennifer Lopez shares pictures from her Paris 'baecation' with beau Alex Rodriguez | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Jennifer Lopez shares pictures from her Paris 'baecation' with beau Alex Rodriguez

Amidst all the rumours of infidelity swirling around, Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez are still going strong.

The couple were recently in Paris to enjoy a romantic getaway and Jennifer was all too happy to share loved up photos of their trip with her Instagram followers. Continue to see more photos.




Posted by at 6/20/2017 11:45:00 am

1 comment:

Shantel said...

what rumours of infidelity? the two of them are literally behaving like a married

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

couple with their kids and family members. I hope this man is her final bustop in marrying.

20 June 2017 at 12:06

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts