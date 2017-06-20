The couple were recently in Paris to enjoy a romantic getaway and Jennifer was all too happy to share loved up photos of their trip with her Instagram followers. Continue to see more photos.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Jennifer Lopez shares pictures from her Paris 'baecation' with beau Alex Rodriguez
The couple were recently in Paris to enjoy a romantic getaway and Jennifer was all too happy to share loved up photos of their trip with her Instagram followers. Continue to see more photos.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/20/2017 11:45:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
what rumours of infidelity? the two of them are literally behaving like a married
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
couple with their kids and family members. I hope this man is her final bustop in marrying.
Post a Comment