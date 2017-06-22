 Jennifer Lopez looks amazing for a woman who is 48! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Jennifer Lopez looks amazing for a woman who is 48!

My goodness! She looks amazing!
Posted by at 6/22/2017 08:51:00 pm

6 comments:

Shedrack said...

please don't believe everything you read. that photo must have

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

been photoshopped and she prepared as if it was a photo-shoot. Jennifer Lopez does NOT look like that in real life.

22 June 2017 at 20:58
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Evergreen kinda somebori... excuse my French :p

22 June 2017 at 21:08
GALORE said...

My woman
My everything


Na Because of you I dey watch "Shades of Blue "



@Galore

22 June 2017 at 21:11
Vivian Reginalds said...

azn
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 June 2017 at 21:20
Anonymous said...

Her look and physique is a dime-a-dozen, on these shores anyway. Money helps too. She looks fab though.

22 June 2017 at 21:20
Anonymous said...

That's exactly the way JLO looks in person. She has a show on TV that I watch everywhere week.

22 June 2017 at 22:00

Post a Comment

