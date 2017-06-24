 Jeez! Lil Kim looks so white now...(photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Jeez! Lil Kim looks so white now...(photos)

The rapper pictured leaving a restaurant yesterday night looking like a white woman...
6 comments:

Anonymous said...

This lady should be used as definition of fake.

24 June 2017 at 21:40
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay

24 June 2017 at 21:43
BROTHER NDUBISI said...

How many time do I have to pray for this lady eh?? U c this sense that god gave u that u are just mis using anyhow ehhh, u will give account of it on the last day
This is the last prayer I will b praying for u o

24 June 2017 at 21:54
RareSpecie Z said...

Her lifelong dream is to be a white 'woeman'. Pathetic.

24 June 2017 at 22:03
Chi Jeremiah said...

How much do you have to hate yourself to change yourself this much #suchAshame

24 June 2017 at 22:06
oge said...

More of surgery pls

24 June 2017 at 22:21

