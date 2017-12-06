Jealous man chops off ex-girlfriend’s hand in Ghana (Photo)

According to Daily Guide, the incident occurred at about 7:30 pm on Saturday at Aponoapono, a farming community in the Eastern Region.
The victim, whose name was given as Patience, has had one of her hands amputated at the Suhum Government Hospital after it could not be sutured and has since been deposited at a mortuary.
It was also reported that the severed hand was reportedly dangling after the gruesome attack.
Narrating the sad event to Daily Guide, Patience said she was in church but came out to receive a phone call and that unknown to her, her former boyfriend, who had laid ambush near the church and monitoring her movement, suddenly emerged from the bush, assaulted her and chopped off the hand that was holding the mobile phone. She said Tei took to his heels thereafter.
According to her, it was until she screamed for help before the congregants in the church came to her rescue and rushed her to the hospital.
It was learned the suspect who is presently at large, had been accusing the victim of cheating on him with another man.
According to some neighbours in the area, Joshua Tei had been threatening the ex-girlfriend and so the latter reported the matter to the former boyfriend's parents but no action was taken.
4 comments:
Inukwa! Abandoned church to answer call?? na God dey call u? Ur village Witches do meeting for head..
Jeez!!! Hope she roasts in jail.
Long live LIB
she should have reported to the police when he kept threatening her. her mistake was just
leaving it on a family level. now her hand is gone because of delay in reporting.
What love can turn a man to
