Jealous lover stabs girlfriend after finding another man in her room (Photos)

A 42-year-old Ghanaian man identified as Ibrahim Musah has been arrested by the Legon Police in Accra, for stabbing his girlfriend in the neck, over suspicion of cheating. The victim, Zara Hussein is a student of the University of Ghana, and a resident of Akuafo Hall in Accra.
Citi FM reports that the suspect on Friday night came to the school’s campus to visit Zara but found another man in her room.
Musah, who felt Zara had been cheating on him confronted her visitor and at the height of the altercation, Zara defended the male guest. An unpleasant Musah who couldn't withstand the embarrassment barged out of the room and returned with a piece of a broken ceramic and aggressively stabbed Zara with it.
He was also reported to have assaulted the gentleman who he suspected was Zara’s new boyfriend.
He was however arrested by some students on campus and handed over the school’s security when he tried to escape after the attack.
Zara who became unconscious after the attack was rushed to a hospital, where's receiving medical treatment.
Campus-based Radio Univers reported that the suspect confessed to the crime.
Musah, who is a committed Muslim said the victim was his fiancée and they had planned to get married after the Ramadan.
According to him, he came to campus to visit her after she called him to inform him she was not feeling well.
His attempts to reach her by phone proved futile so he decided to visit her and found out that she was spending time with another man in her room.
He, however, noted that Zara had not shown interest in him for the past few months despite their planned marriage.
