Jay Z takes to Twitter to thank rappers and fans after being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Rapper Jay Z, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, yesterday June 15, making him the first rapper to be inducted into the prestigious group. The Brooklyn wordsmith will join the likes of Ira Gershwin, John Lennon, Elton John, and Lionel Richie, after being handpicked by his peers.
Jay Z who has been in the rap game since 1996, has 21 Grammys and 13 solo No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. Former US president, Barack Obama took out time to praise and congratulate him for his induction and called him the 'Greatest Rapper of all time'. Baby Face, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were among the inductees who received the honor. Jay Z took to his twitter account to thank his fans. Read his tweets (from top to bottom) after the cut...
