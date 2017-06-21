 Jay Z is officially changing his name, his rep confirmed it | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Jay Z is officially changing his name, his rep confirmed it

Rapper and husband of Beyonce, Shawn Carter, who is known as Jigga, Hov, and most popularly Jay Z, is reintroducing himself to the world and he is making it official.

The father-of-three will now be addressed as JAY-Z, all in capital letters in with a hyphen.

His rep confirmed the name change with the Daily News and said it will be used on his yet to be released album, “4:44,” which comes out on his streaming service Tidal on June 30. Of course, it's still going to be pronounced the same way but will be written differently.

JAY-Z promoted his new album on Twitter this week by spelling his name as JAY:Z to match with the “4:44” title.
Posted by at 6/21/2017 03:11:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts