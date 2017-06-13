 Jay Z hangs out with Damian Marley & Marlon Samuels in Jamaica | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Jay Z hangs out with Damian Marley & Marlon Samuels in Jamaica

Legendary American rapper, Jay Z, who is preparing to the welcome birth of his twin babies with Beyonce, was recently spotted hanging out with Damian Marley and cricketer Marlon Samuels at the Trench Town Culture Yard in Jamaica. The 47-year-old rapper is presently working on a project with Damian Marley.
 
Wesley said...

that is bob marley's son. so he still lives in his country jamaica. i thought he was

in london where his father was mostly based because of his musical career back in the 70s.

13 June 2017 at 08:59
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

13 June 2017 at 09:13

