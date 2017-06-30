Jay Z admits he cheated on Beyonce in his new album and the Beyhive drag him on Twitter

This is Jay Z's 13th studio album and it appears to be really personal just like Beyonce's Lemonade. In it, Jay Z revealed quite a lot, including admitting that he cheated on his wife, Beyonce and it affected her and their child, Blue Ivy. He said it took Blue being born for him to realize the value of his marriage.
He also rapped about that infamous elevator fight with Solange and kind of acknowledged that it had to do with him cheating. He called out his former best friend Kanye West, OJ Simpson, Rapper Future and more.
Following his revelations, the Beyhive went in on the rapper specifically because he cheated on their queen. The Beyhive aside, a lot of people have praised the album as a work of genius and one of the best in recent times.
The first song on the album is titled Kill Jay Z and it makes reference to the death of the former way of spelling his name without the dash. The new spelling will now be JAY-Z, all in capital letters and with a dash.
Calling out Kanye West in the first Song, Jay Z said: "Ye' has changed. You dropped outta school, you lost your principles. I know people backstab you, I feel bad too. But this fuck everybody attitude ain't natural. But you ain't the same, this ain't KumbaYe."
Addressing the 2014 elevator fight with his sister-in-law Solange, Jay Z confirmed in the "Kill Jay Z" track that she attacked him because he cheated on her sister and refused to acknowledge his fault.
He rapped: "You egged Solange on. Knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong."
Jay Z expressed remorse for cheating on Bey. In the track Family Feud, he makes reference to Becky, a name Beyonce mentioned in one of her songs, "Sorry", from the Lemonade album when she said, "better call Becky with the good hair".
Jay Z raps: "Yeah, I'll f*ck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky / A man that don't take care his family can't be rich."
He continued in the track 4:44 "Look, I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song,"
"I don't deserve you, I harass you out in Paris," he added in "4:44". "Please come back to Rome, you make it home. We talked for hours when you were on tour. Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone."
The father-of-three continued to address his infidelity on the track titled "Kill Jay Z". He said he could have lost his family from his cheating ways. He went on in the same track to shade rapper Future for letting his relationship with Ciara end.
"You almost went Eric Benét.. Let the baddest girl get away... In the FUTURE, other niggas playin' football with your son," he says making reference to Future's son with Ciara, Future Jr., whose stepfather is NFL star Russell Wilson.
He also addressed his mother's sexuality and finally acknowledged that she is a lesbian (read here)
On the track titled "Family Feud", Jay Z talks about Rev. Al Sharpton's mirror selfie that hit the internet just last week (read here). This is an indication that the 4:44 album was only recently completed.
There are 10 tracks on the 4:44 album and they include: Kill Jay Z, The Story of O.J., Smile, Caught Their Eyes, 4:44, Family Feud, Bam, Moonlight, Marcy Me, Legacy.
