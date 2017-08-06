"This throw back pic means a lot to me! this was my first time ever working n making my own cool money, it was just for 4months tho this was a month after I graduated from National college Gbagada in d year 1996, even tho I come from a very comfortable family.
I cldnt wait to start making my own money, my parents thought I had enrolled for computer training but instead I saved d money giving to me n got a job @ a gift store named Bolpan as a sales girl on opebi, I was so excited that I was making my own money then 2k500 (two thousand five hundred) monthly, I felt like a big girl until I got busted 🤣🤣🤣🤣 a friend of my aunt exposed me.. u need to see d convoy my family drove down to come fight with my boss n take me back home, they ended up opening my own supermarket for me later when I clocked 21years & I have never stop doing business ever since."
Thursday, 8 June 2017
Iyabo Ojo shares a major throwback photo & the interesting story behind it
