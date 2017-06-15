"My WCW today is Myself. And unapologetically so. Today I celebrate myself, the amazing person that I am. Yeah yeah yeah some may say, look at her she's not even humble!
Go on, give it your best shot, but I have had my fair share of trials and tribulations, pain that very few people can comprehend & yes I have triumphed! And this makes me so proud of myself. I am so happy and privileged to be Me. I am not perfect not even close but I know Every decision taken,every mistake made & every act of kindness has brought me here & I am contend in the realization that I am on the right path to fulfilling my purpose. "
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 15 June 2017
"I've had my fair share of trials and tribulations" Big Brother Naija finalist, Tboss celebrates herself new stunning photos
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/15/2017 04:16:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
19 comments:
Pretty bossqueen!
Ok.
Hello world, i will like to share my story with you all. Hopefully, you are all going to help me acheive my goal. My name is abidogun seyi, a nigerian. i am in my Early 20, i am a blogger (hypestv. com) and it will be suspended tomorrow due to my inability to pay for the Hosting which is $60, I have a great passion in blogging and artiste promotion to be precise. I will like to have a platform where i can help preach artistes to the world, i also have a brand Hypestv Media,.......
Read More and Help Me.
www.gofundme.com/help-me-be-the-man-in-my-dream
Dis gal pretty sha!
Do you have any scrap,dead or condemned inverter battery?
Call this number now
(08141395113)
TBoss is right. Love yourself because that's the only way to move forward in life. True talk
Cute
... Merited happiness
The Bosslady,ASA nwa.flawless and blameless.I love you so much. Bossnation loves you.Ride on our Presido.keep soaring
She's so pretty,you go girl!fuck haters
She's so pretty,you go girl!fuck haters
....sigh period
Wa gbayi! Oshe Jarre! #pepperdemgang# #makeuponfleek# #osheyobabee# no send dia mama jare, so long as u r happy and d edorsements keep rollin in, Nd u rnt stealin or kidnapin for a living, ur haters wld drown last last ni, esp dat mumu annonymous dat wld remain faceless forever, always runnin it's mouth on every of ur post, but u keep soarin higher than its pathetic sef, I stil dey talkam,Na dat eewu Gambia tundeednut. D yab chrisova give am stil dey chook him veins.. lemme com'an b goin befor my beans get burnt
Go babe. Do you. Positive vibes always.
Whr r ur haters na? Let dem come and display dia stupidity,as usual, but at wnt change d fact dat God got u and we ur fans heart u big time! Awesome was d moment I ran into u lastweek, I felt like I was gonna faint! Just keep doin u sweetie, d next bigtin comin wld kill ur haters and dey wld remain mute forever, keepin our fingers crossed till then
Can one person, just one person b so gorgeous?!
She just has this 'i am trying too hard to look' not sure if it is sexy, or akata or like I have my schit together...I can't quite place it
Dis babe's bbn journey has just made me realise hw much of fucktard racists Nigerians can b. Asides d privatejet talk (which I stil see notin wrong wit anyway), wat else did she do to warrant so much hatred frm fucktards esp d so called teamefe dat v refused to move on frm bbn! D show ended like decades ago and some retards r stil fussin over it. I'm not even a fan of d babe but d hatred is unwarranted either! Haba
Sweet
That's all u've been doing since u got out d houz. Wehdone boss mama! Be snapping pics upandan like ur bday is everyday. Nonsense!
Happy birthday to u TBABE, may u always be favoured by God. U will be alright Last last!! Love u to Pieces...
Post a Comment