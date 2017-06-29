 "It's a sad day for America' - MSNBC responds to Donald Trump's latest insults | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

"It's a sad day for America' - MSNBC responds to Donald Trump's latest insults

This morning, while MSNBC's "Morning Joe" was on the air, President Trump posted a pair of hateful tweets about co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. 

In the tweets Trump said, 'I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). 
Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!'.

MSNBC responded with this statement: "It's a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job."
3 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Too bad

29 June 2017 at 17:16
dj banti said...

Lolsssss

29 June 2017 at 17:21
kayode odusanya said...

But for real, Trump spends too much time on Twitter. He is the president of the United States for christ sake.


29 June 2017 at 17:24

Recent Posts