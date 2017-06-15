It's official! Floyd Mayweather emerges from retirement to fight Connor McGregor on August 26

Then a few minutes later, McGregor tweeted 'the fight is on' posting a picture of himself next to one of Mayweather's father Floyd Mayweather Sr.
The fight that will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, but ticket prices have not been set yet.
Both Floyd and Conor will be tested by USADA for performance enhancing drugs.
Conor is expected to make around $100 million for the fight, he also sincerely believes he will knock Mayweather out.
