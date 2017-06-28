 It's not all groom and doom in South Africa. See photos of police officer spotted helping a boy tie his shoelaces | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

It's not all groom and doom in South Africa. See photos of police officer spotted helping a boy tie his shoelaces

South Africa has been in the news lately and mostly for the wrong reasons...from murder to rape and of course criminals being entertained by strippers in prison.

This might not be a big deal to some but to many South Africans, it's a nice gesture. A woman named Herman Mashabas was on her way to work yesterday when she spotted a JMPD officer, who assisted in directing traffic, helping a school boy tie his shoe laces.



 

