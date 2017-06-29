 'Its a marriage of immigration'- Pastor refuses to wed couple after finding out the groom had no immigration papers in Canada (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

'Its a marriage of immigration'- Pastor refuses to wed couple after finding out the groom had no immigration papers in Canada (photo)

A pastor in Canada refused to wed a couple after finding out the groom had no immigration papers. According to him, the marriage is not based on love but just for the man to obtain his legal papers to reside in Canada.

The pastor, who is said to be the bride's father, asked the lady while conducting the wedding proceedings if the man had his papers and when she could answer yes,the pastor suspected foul playand pulled out from the wedding proceedings, insisting he wasn't going to be part of the arranged marriage. Watch a clip from the wedding after the cut...

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Oti o...

29 June 2017 at 10:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

29 June 2017 at 10:51
daniel ubong said...

Why now,this is serious.

29 June 2017 at 10:54
Jim said...

this is a pastor that has high moral standards. the man should have first gotten his immigration papers first or married the lady in his own country first

before deciding to go and do marriage in canada. if he had done the marriage, he would have been complicit in the scam.

29 June 2017 at 10:56
nony bright said...

Lol... Bad market!!

29 June 2017 at 10:59
Alloy Chikezie said...

Eyah! Sorry for the groom...

Your comment will be visible after approval.

29 June 2017 at 11:00

Post a Comment

