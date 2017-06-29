'Its a marriage of immigration'- Pastor refuses to wed couple after finding out the groom had no immigration papers in Canada (photo)

The pastor, who is said to be the bride's father, asked the lady while conducting the wedding proceedings if the man had his papers and when she could answer yes,the pastor suspected foul playand pulled out from the wedding proceedings, insisting he wasn't going to be part of the arranged marriage. Watch a clip from the wedding after the cut...
Father of the bride is definitely going to snitch to immigration... 😢😢😢— Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) June 28, 2017
"It's a marriage of immigration" pic.twitter.com/FPuSdYDaxh
6 comments:
Oti o...
LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Why now,this is serious.
this is a pastor that has high moral standards. the man should have first gotten his immigration papers first or married the lady in his own country first
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
before deciding to go and do marriage in canada. if he had done the marriage, he would have been complicit in the scam.
Lol... Bad market!!
Eyah! Sorry for the groom...
Your comment will be visible after approval.
Post a Comment