It’s the largest retail event in Africa, are you aware?

The Expo which is organised in partnership with The Retail Council of Nigeria, and The African Association of Interior Designers, is the retailers’ favourite business – business order placing exhibition, showcasing hundreds of new brands and products, with confirmed attendance of local and international players from over twenty countries.
What makes Home, Decor Giftware unique is that a broad portfolio of verticals will be represented ensuring the event is not over exposed to a market. These include; Kitchen & Dining ware, Furniture, Lighting, Outdoor Living Space, Cushion, Candles, Home Décor, Aspirational fashion and accessories including; jewelry, leather goods, handbags, scarfs, watches, eyewear, Gifts, Greeting Cards & Stationary, Craft Supplies, Collectibles, Souvenirs, Wall Art, Personalised Products, Accessories, Children Toys, Games, Clothes & Wellbeing, Candles, Home Scents, Fragrances, Bath & Body, Ceramics and glass, fashion & textiles, as well as handmade pieces.
Are you a designer, a dealer in fashion accessories, homeware and gift items, would you like to showcase your products to the largest young, savvy and upwardly mobile audience, would you like to meet over 100 local designers and international brands?
The Home Décor and Giftware Event provides you with the capacity to fulfil this desire! It is an event that affords you the opportunity to learn from case studies given by informal and formal retailers and also network with over 4000 informal and formal retailers. Proposed topical issues includes overseas export opportunities for Nigerians, promoting brand loyalty, social media as a tool to drive growth amongst others.
For more information on how to secure your booth, sponsorship package and other information, visit http://www.homeandgiftnigeria.com/about#//lindaikeji or contact Bunmi on 08188163730 or Dolapo on 08091155499.
