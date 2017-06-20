 It's a disgrace that people are taking selfies at the site of the deadly London fire - Residents lament | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

It's a disgrace that people are taking selfies at the site of the deadly London fire - Residents lament

Clearly its not only in Nigeria that people are quick to take selfies when tragedy strikes. Residents who live near Grenfell Tower in London have also expressed heartbreak and outrage after spotting visitors taking selfies at the site of last week's deadly fire. 
Signposts have been erected near the site pleading with visitors to stop taking pictures and stop taking selfies.

Some other signs read, "Not a tourist attraction,".

At least 79 people have been declared or presumed dead after the June 14, disaster and according to British Prime Minister Teresa May, the government would open a public inquiry into the disaster and the police have opened a criminal investigation.
