Wednesday, 14 June 2017

It's been the longest year of my life - OJB's 3rd wife, Korede Okungbowa mourns him one year after

Today, June 14, 2017 marks the first year anniversary of OJB's death. His 3rd wife, Korede Okungbowa shared an emotional post on Facebook to mourn her late husband who died from complications from a kidney surgery. Korede who has two kids for OJB wrote,
'It's a year already but it seems like yesterday. People think is short but is the longest year of my life, we all miss you jigga.
I can only pray for your gentle and very beautiful soul to keep resting in peace if there is any reward you deserve is to be by the right side of our Lord Jesus. Am sure when you look down on this empty world you'll smile knowing that you did your best and gave everything till the end. Babatunde mi sun re ooo
