ISIS leader supposedly killed in a targeted airstrike as they held their meeting in Raqqa

There are reports that ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, may have been
killed in a targeted airstrike near Raqqa last month, Russia's Defence
Ministry revealed that the leader of the most dreaded terrorist group
was killed in a Russian airstrike on May 28 along with other senior
group commanders.
The raid, which also killed about 30 mid-level
militant leaders and about 300 other fighters, was carried out as ISIS
leaders gathered to discuss the group's withdrawal from Raqqa, their de
facto capital. According to the information given by the Russian
military, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was present at the
meeting and most likely didn't make it out alive.
The claim that
Russia has killed al-Baghdadi has not been fully confirmed, however,
according to the US-led coalition. Al-Baghdadi, who has a £20 million
bounty on his head, had been believed to be hiding out in the desert
outside the besieged city of Mosul in northern Iraq but intelligence
agencies believe he escaped from the city while it was being retaken by
the Iraqi army. It is thought he then tried to get to Raqqa.
This
will not be the first time the dreaded terrorist has been reported
dead. More than a dozen times in the past, there has been reports that
he was killed, yet each time a video is released to dispute that.
