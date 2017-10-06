Is This The Best Of Okon?

The comic Okon character played by Ime Bishop Umoh is not only familiar but also well loved by the audience. The character which was first introduced in ‘Okon in Lagos’, then ‘Okon Goes To School’, has now travelled and gotten lost in London in the new movie ‘Lost In London’ produced by Uduak Isong. The movie ‘Lost In London’ is currently showing in cinemas. It started showing, Friday 9th June.
Audience who have followed the adventure of this character cannot but wonder what he is up to now and what his adventure outside of the shores of his familiar home country would be. Is this movie perhaps the best of Okon?
‘Lost in London’ is a hilarious tale about Okon and Bona (Alexx Ekubo), young students who get selected for an exchange program in London. They attempt to earn some precious Pounds before returning to Nigeria and experience culture shock and all sorts of trouble. But Okon and Bona are made of sterner stuff and every step of the way proves that the Nigerian spirit cannot be broken.
The movie stars Alex Ekubo as Bona, Ime Bishop Umoh who reprised his famous character, Okon, alongside Valerie Okeke, FunnyBone, Ella Betts, Kemi OlofinMakin, James Morgan and others.
The movie is showing in all cinemas nationwide.
See Movie Trailer here:
