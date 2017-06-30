IS sympathizer hacks South African government site

The Department of Basic Education in South Africa is the latest to fall victim to the cyber attack across the world. In a statement, the department confirmed the website had been shut down and technicians/investigators are currently working to the bottom of the problem.
After confirming the hack in a statement, the department said the people who had breached the website had "since posted gory pictures of decapitated corpses, some of whom are children".
The message posted on the website by the hacker(s) read:
"Hacked by Team System DZ
"A message to the government, the American people and the rest of the world. Is this the humanity that you claim, or is life irrelevant to Muslims? Do not imagine that these actions against Muslims will pass you and we will forget what you did to the Arab and Muslim peoples all over the world. I love Islamic State."
The Department statement continued: "We distance ourselves from the brutal images that incite hatred and violence. We have taken immediate steps to have the images removed from our website and investigate how the website has been hacked. In this regard we have contacted the State Information and Technology Agency (SITA) that is responsible for security systems to deal with the hacking as a matter of urgency.
Yesterday, we also reported on some multinational companies in Europe, including Russia's Rosneft oil company, Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk and Mondelez International makers of Cadbury Bournvita among others whose websites were hacked.
