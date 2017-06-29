 'Is it because I didn't let you steal my money pictures the other day? Amadioha fall on you' - Hushpuppi claps back at Kcee | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

'Is it because I didn't let you steal my money pictures the other day? Amadioha fall on you' - Hushpuppi claps back at Kcee

The drama continues! Hushpuppi and some Nigerian Musicians are currently engaged in a battle on social media over his fake designer watch comment. Defending Phyno this afternoon, Kcee questioned Hushpuppi's source of income and promised to petition the EFCC to investigate him.

Hushpuppi has fired back! Using Kcee's stolen money photo drama as an angle, the flamboyant spender believes the singer is bitter because he doesn't allow him to steal his own photos.
5 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Hahaha

29 June 2017 at 17:14
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Hushpuppi oya tell us how u take get ur money... if na legit we know!

29 June 2017 at 17:14
kayode odusanya said...

Hmm! This is getting interesting. So it is now Hush Puppi against the world...let's see how this ends.

29 June 2017 at 17:15
Anonymous said...

Childish. C as they don mess u up Faggot

29 June 2017 at 17:19
Anonymous said...

If i were these musicians, I won't evn waste my time exchanging words with the stupid Husspuppi. They're musicians with career so we know their source of income. Hushpuppi is obviously a drug dealer im malaysia or maybe he sold one of his kidneys over there...we all know what they do there nhaa

29 June 2017 at 17:22

