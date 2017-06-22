Irate mob riot at hospital where teenage girl was 'raped in intensive care unit' (video)

It all started when a student named Akansha, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was raped in the hospital's intensive care unit. She had been rushed to the hospital after falling ill and losing consciousness at a party in the city but she later claimed that she was drugged and raped by a ward boy, or nursing assistant, later that same night.
She said:
"After I was brought to the ICU, my mother changed my clothes. Late at night, the ward boy showed up and said since your clothes are wet, they will need to be changed. I asked him to call a nurse or my mother but he refused. He said that there is no nurse available and my mother had gone back to the party and my father had gone to take medicine. Then he took me to the washroom and said not to feel shy in front of him.
"I had to change clothes in front of the ward boy. He then asked me to change my top as well and started unbuttoning my top himself. I ran away to my bed. He then ran away. The ward boy came again and injected me, which caused me to fall sleep. He took advantage of the situation and raped me. I could feel something wrong was happening but I couldn’t do anything as I was under the influence of the drug."After news of the attack in the hospital spread, cops stood guard outside the Jagriti Hospital in the city of Kanpur in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state to avert violence, but that broke out anyway. As the cops tried to keep the crowd away with their batons, the crowd turned on the cops and began throwing stones and also pushing back against them. One officer was overpowered by the mob who then pounced on him, kicking till he was unconscious.
Akansha's attack was revealed after her father, who was not named by local media, came to check on his daughter the following morning. He said that he had been prevented from seeing her that night.
He added: "In the morning I forcibly entered the ICU, where seeing the condition of my daughter's clothes, I suspected that something was wrong. I shook her awake and she started crying and told me about the whole incident."
The father then raised alarm and the news spread quite fast and caused massive outrage. It is not reported whether police are investigating the rape allegations. Also, the identity and whereabouts of the accused are still not known.
