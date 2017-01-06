 International Foundation Year (IFY) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

International Foundation Year (IFY)

Students with WAEC/IGCSE can apply to study with us at the University of Leicester. Our start dates are September and January every year. Students can study on a wide range of subjects. Click the links below for list of course you could study on: www.leicesterisc.com/international-study-centre
 

88% of students who completed their International Foundation Year with us in 2016 are now studying at the University of Leicester on their chosen courses.
We also have up to £2,500 scholarship to offer if you decide to study at University of Leicester International Study Centre.
Come discover the EXCELLENT University!

Contact:
Francis Adekoya
Student Recruitment Manager
Tel: 09091749998
Email: fadekoya@studygroup.com

Useful Links:
About the International Study Centre: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma_ZHZuqqxM
About the University: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0FoSRwQe4k
Accommodation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSemUJxlnaE

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

1 June 2017 at 11:17

