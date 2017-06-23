International Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gives back in Ahmedabad, India!

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a Nollywood actress, singer, and philanthropist from Lagos. She has received the Screen Nation 'Best Actress' award, 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role' at the African Movie Academy Awards (Amaa) and BEFFTA Icon Award to name just a few.The Telegraph UK described her as the "Queen of Nollywood " and The press has revered her as Africa's biggest star.
The African development bank for their 52nd Forum Year In India , invited Omotola to speak on a panel to bridge the gap between Nollywood and Bollywood and the inclusion of Africa in cinema. Omotola was invited by the AFDB , a African development bank group, for their 52th annual meeting.
The panel entitled “Nollywood meets Bollywood” discussed how the movie industry can be instrumental in fostering agriculture.
The panelists included, Victor Oladokun, Omoni Oboli, Bollywood actress Rekha Rana and Bollywood producer Raj Kumar. At the conclusion of the panel, in true Omotola style, she invited all other attendees to come with her to the Mother Teresa Orphanage Home in Ahmedabad, India.
All who came donated food items and spent time with the children at the orphanage.
No comments:
Post a Comment