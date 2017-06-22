 INEC writes Dino Melaye notifying him of receiving petitions for his recall | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

INEC writes Dino Melaye notifying him of receiving petitions for his recall

INEC has written a letter to Senator Dino Melaye, informing him of receiving petitions for his recall from members of his constituency in Kogi West Senatorial district. A copy of the letter above. The petition signed by 188, 588 voters, was delivered to INEC office yesterday.

In the INEC letter which was signed by the commissions National Commissioner and Member of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, INEC says the next step is to verify the registered voters in the petition.


“In accordance with the INEC guidelines for the recall of members of the National Assembly, the Commission has formally acknowledged the receipt of the petition to the petitioners’ representatives and has conveyed a letter notifying Senator Melaye of our receipt of the petition. The next step is to verify that the petitioners are registered voters in the Kogi West Senatorial District".
To carry out the verification of the petitioners, INEC said it will on July 3, 2017, issue a public notice stating the day(s), time, location and other details for the verification.
4 comments:

tsalz said...

Dino don enter one chance..

22 June 2017 at 21:20
Anonymous said...

Why can't this man step down and get lost. He is an olodo who bought pieces of paper to prove that be went to school when in fact, he failed all the way and is cheating the rightful person or people that should be doing the job he is in now. He is a disgrace to his family.

22 June 2017 at 21:24
GALORE said...

Foolish gullible people

Keep letting @YayaBello and @Adeyemi smart to deceive you all

Better ask the Govenor to pay you all 15 months salaries in arrears



@Galore

22 June 2017 at 21:39
said...

He is an olodo who bought pieces of paper to prove that be went to school when in fact, he failed all the way and is cheating the rightful person or people that should be doing the job he is in now.

22 June 2017 at 21:57

