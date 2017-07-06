 INEC registers APDA, four other new parties | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

INEC registers APDA, four other new parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, today registered five new political parties.

The new parties are Young Progressive Party (YPP), Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP). APDA is the new party floated by former AIT chairman, Raymond Dokpesi and former Chairman of Labor party, Dan Anyanwu two days ago.
