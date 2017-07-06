The new parties are Young Progressive Party (YPP), Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP). APDA is the new party floated by former AIT chairman, Raymond Dokpesi and former Chairman of Labor party, Dan Anyanwu two days ago.
Wednesday, 7 June 2017
INEC registers APDA, four other new parties
