 INEC receives signed petition for Melaye’s recall | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

INEC receives signed petition for Melaye’s recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has reportedly received a collation of signatures from electorates in Kogi West Senatorial district which is meant for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye.

According to the Special Adviser on political affairs to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, Pius Kolawole, 188,588 voters, representing 52.3 percent of the total number of registered voters in Kogi West Senatorial district, have appended their signatures to the recall letter to INEC.

Pius told journalists today, that the electoral act requires one-half of the number of registered voters in a constituency to recall a lawmaker and that of the 360,098 registered voters in Kogi west Senatorial district, 188,588 of them which represents more than one-half required for a lawmaker’s recall, have signed the petition for Melaye's recall.

Dino has however said that the recall by his electorates will fail. He has accused the state governor of being behind the campaign for his recall.
Posted by at 6/21/2017 03:48:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts