INEC receives signed petition for Melaye’s recall

According to the Special Adviser on political affairs to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, Pius Kolawole, 188,588 voters, representing 52.3 percent of the total number of registered voters in Kogi West Senatorial district, have appended their signatures to the recall letter to INEC.
Pius told journalists today, that the electoral act requires one-half of the number of registered voters in a constituency to recall a lawmaker and that of the 360,098 registered voters in Kogi west Senatorial district, 188,588 of them which represents more than one-half required for a lawmaker’s recall, have signed the petition for Melaye's recall.
Dino has however said that the recall by his electorates will fail. He has accused the state governor of being behind the campaign for his recall.
