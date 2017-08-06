India hits back at Donald Trump over his statement on climate change

India's Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj said, 'first of all, there is absolutely no reality in what Trump alleged. India signed the Paris agreement not because of pressure from any country nor greed.
We signed the agreement because of our commitment to protecting the environment."
Trump had singled out India during a speech last week outlining his decision to end US involvement in the landmark climate deal saying,
'India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries".
