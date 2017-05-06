 Incredible photos show how a biracial couple supported one another as they welcomed their child through water birth | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Incredible photos show how a biracial couple supported one another as they welcomed their child through water birth

Water birth is the process of giving birth in a tub of warm water. It is said to be gentler for the baby and less stressful for the mother. These photos show how a biracial couple supported one another through the labour and delivery process of their child. See more photos after the cut...



Photo Credit: katemurrayphotography
6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Why is being bi-racial so important to the article? You could have just said couple support one another......we need to transcend colour/race

5 June 2017 at 08:48
Anonymous said...

Hia oooh!!!!

5 June 2017 at 08:53
Edward said...

this is just plain disgusting. people don't really need to know how you gave birth to your child. we are just interested in the mother and child being healthy and alive after delivery.

5 June 2017 at 08:57
Anonymous said...

The binsh is ugly, why is that ugly girls marry white guys?

5 June 2017 at 09:01
Anonymous said...

The binsh is ugly, why is that ugly girls marry white guys?

5 June 2017 at 09:03
Sunday nnadi said...

Didn't see such things like bi-racial, just a lovely couple

5 June 2017 at 09:08

