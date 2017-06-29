Incredible photos of Taiwanese sisters who are above 40 but look half their age

The sisters have a beautiful, clear complexion and there is no single wrinkle on their face. Lure Hsu, almost 42, FayFay Hsu, 40, and 36-year-old Sharon all got their youthful look from their 63-year-old mother who also doesn't look her age (their mother is the one in the middle in the photo above, dressed in a white dress with black tummy belt and white head wrap). FayFay told MailOnline that their mum is responsible for their good genes.
She said: "When our mother was young, she was incredible youthful looking. Now she still looks great."
Lure Hsu is a 41-year-old interior designer who hit headlines two years ago when she appeared on an entertainment show in Taiwan and people couldn't believe her age. FayFay is a social media star with more than 70,000 followers on Facebook and 12,000 on Instagram, where she often shares photos of her little daughter. Sharon, a celebrity and model in Taiwan, is the youngest of them all and also nearing 40.
Speaking of the secret to their youthful appearance, Lure credited good genes, moisturising the skin, eating less meat and more fibre, eating more high-protein food and exercising.
Lure Hsu told Friday Magazine: "Moisturising is so important - in fact, ageing, fine lines and other skin problems moisturising can reduce. In addition, to keep skin healthy the sun is also very important, but not excessive exposure to it - especially in the summer."
this one is very believable because chinese are well known to look considerably younger than their age. and taiwanese are ethnic chinese that separated from the mainland china
when the communist party overthrew the nationalist party. i wonder the kind of genes that they are blessed with.
I'm loving this... no surgeries and all.
