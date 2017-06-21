Incredible moment two adult elephants work together to save a drowning baby elephant after it slipped into a pool at the zoo

The calf had been standing at the side of a large pool in its enclosure in Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea, with one of the adult elephants when it slipped and fell into the water.
The adult elephant looked panicked as it watched the infant struggle to keep its mouth and trunk above the surface. A second adult elephant later rushed to the scene and seems to communicate with the other elephant and they began working to save the drowning infant by entering the water from the shallow end of the pool.
They moved round to the other side of the pool and crashed their way across to the baby. A third adult elephant was seen looking distressed in the background but was unable to help because it was separated from the enclosure by a fence. It paced up and down, looking worried as it watched the baby elephant flailing around in the pool.
In a rare display of teamwork, the two adult elephants stood on either side of each other in the water and lifted the baby up so that its head was above the surface, before guiding it towards the shallower end of the pool. The baby was soon back on firm ground and kept away from the edge of the pool until the video came to an end.
The impressive clip has been viewed almost 500,000 times since it was shared on social media with many commending the way the adult animals handled the situation.
See the video below.
