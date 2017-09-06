In my wildest nightmares, I never thought I would be burying my son today, his killers have destroyed me - Major Mahama's mother cries out

Veronica Bamford, mother of slain Major Adam Mahama who was lynched by a mob in Ghana has revealed how hard it is for her to contain the death of her son who will be laid to rest today at the Osu Military Cemetary.
“I am a woman of faith, so death and dying are not my fears but never in my wildest nightmares did I ever think I would be burying my son. Never!
The gruesome and horrific way my son was snatched from this earth is beyond any words” she said in her tribute to her son at the state house burial held in Accra
According to the heartbroken mother, she has not only lost a son she so much adored, but an advisor and a helper who was always ready to lend support each time the need arose.
“The birth of my sweetest baby boy gave me the greatest gift of all. It made me a mother for the first time. Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was such a special child”, she revealed.
Read her emotional tribute below...
On 1st of November,1985, my sweet baby boy, for me the greatest gift of all-he made me a mother for the first time. Maxwell Adam Mahama was such a special child. He had a pure, loving, kind heart reflected in his always smiling face. Since childhood. Adam was very energetic. Throughout school, he always participated and excelled in sports.This passion continued into adulthood. An avid sportsman. he played lawn tennis for the Army and for leisure. In addition to being a strong swimmer, he also recently explored golf and equestrianism. He was always learning. looking for ways to improve himself and to be a better human being.As a compassionate animal lover, his respect for life also extended to his pets. His family and friends know of some of his dogs. especially Luna. who brought him so much joy. He would pay tribute to her on the anniversary of her death.While I was in Ghana in March. he lost a dog and he spent time alone with the dead dog shedding tears, after which he buried it. Then he said ‘Mummy that was my children’s pet.As soon as they wake up they go and check on it before anything else.” He said he had to get another dog for his children.Adam loved his family fiercely. He had a great sense of duty to his family and to those around him’ you knew you could always count on Adam to be there whenever you needed him. I am so proud of the son I raised, an honourable man who took care of others,who protected his nation. He displayed true manhood the way he cared for his wife and kids.
