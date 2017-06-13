In 2016, National Bureau of Statistic recorded 58,566 crime cases in Lagos and Abuja

In a crime statistic report posted on the website of The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a total of 58,566 crime cases was recorded in Lagos and Abuja in 2016.
According to the bureau, the FCT and Lagos State reported highest crime cases while Katsina State and Abia had the lowest percentage share of total cases reported in 2016.
The bureau said that the FCT reported 13,181 crime cases while Lagos State reported 45, 385 crime cases. The cases were in categories as offence against persons, offence against property, offence against lawful authority and offence against local Acts.
A breakdown of crime cases showed that FCT reported 2,984 cases of offence against persons, 9,350 cases against property, 843 cases lawful authority and only four cases against local Acts. The report said offence against persons are those offences against human beings such as murder, manslaughter, infanticide, concealment of birth, rape and other physical abuse, etc.
Offences against properties were those offences against human belonging: Properties of any kind like stealing, receiving stolen properties, obtaining property by false pretence, robbery, burglary and house breaking. Offences against lawful authority, this is any offence committed against any establishment of the law.
