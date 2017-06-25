Their photo streak started in 1982 when the friends, who were about 19 headed to a cabin that Wardlaw's grandpa built and took their first photo.The friends John "Wedge" Wardlaw, Mark Rumer-Cleary, Dallas Burney, John Molony and John Dickson recently gazed at the camera of Copco Lake on the California-Oregon border to capture their eighth entry into the photo collection.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 25 June 2017
Impressive! Five guys take same photo every five years for 35 years
Their photo streak started in 1982 when the friends, who were about 19 headed to a cabin that Wardlaw's grandpa built and took their first photo.The friends John "Wedge" Wardlaw, Mark Rumer-Cleary, Dallas Burney, John Molony and John Dickson recently gazed at the camera of Copco Lake on the California-Oregon border to capture their eighth entry into the photo collection.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/25/2017 10:08:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment