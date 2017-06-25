 Impressive! Five guys take same photo every five years for 35 years | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Impressive! Five guys take same photo every five years for 35 years

Five friends from Santa Barbara High School have been snapping the same photo in the same pose on the same cabin bench every five years for the past 35 years since they took the first one in 1982.

Their photo streak started in 1982 when the friends, who were about 19 headed to a cabin that Wardlaw's grandpa built and took their first photo.The friends John "Wedge" Wardlaw, Mark Rumer-Cleary, Dallas Burney, John Molony and John Dickson recently gazed at the camera of Copco Lake on the California-Oregon border to capture their eighth entry into the photo collection.





 
 
 
