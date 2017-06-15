Images reveal the burnt remains from inside apartment tower destroyed by fire in West London

Firefighters are carefully going through the building to search for survivors, but it's still too risky for now to try to recover them from the upper floors of the unstable tower. Structural surveyors, Urban search and rescue specialists would inspect the building today and once it's declared safe, a full search would take place. London fire chief Dany Cotton said;
"Tragically now we are not expecting to find anyone else alive. The severity and the heat of the fire would mean it is an absolute miracle for anyone to be left alive. Some of the internal structures are not regarded as safe at the moment, however the central core is, so my firefighters have been up to the top floor last night, they have done the initial brief search from the doorways. So although we've been up there we haven't managed to do a comprehensive search and until we can make the building safe then I really don't want to risk the safety of my firefighters at this moment in time."
3 comments:
OMG!
Your comment will be visible after approval.
if they go into the building to retrieve bodies, there is likely to be a collapse. the
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
concrete beams and columns are already weaken from the intense heat of the fire.
NAWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment