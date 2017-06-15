 Images reveal the burnt remains from inside apartment tower destroyed by fire in West London | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Images reveal the burnt remains from inside apartment tower destroyed by fire in West London

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 17 people are dead, but the death toll is expected to rise, after the huge fire outbreak that engulfed a 24-storey residential apartment tower in West London. These first pictures show the complete devastation left behind. Blown out windows, melted kitchen tables and washing machines, and other personal belongings were completely destroyed inside the apartments.



Firefighters are carefully going through the building to search for survivors, but it's still too risky for now to try to recover them from the upper floors of the unstable tower. Structural surveyors, Urban search and rescue specialists would inspect the building today and once it's declared safe, a full search would take place. London fire chief Dany Cotton said;

 "Tragically now we are not expecting to find anyone else alive. The severity and the heat of the fire would mean it is an absolute miracle for anyone to be left alive. Some of the internal structures are not regarded as safe at the moment, however the central core is, so my firefighters have been up to the top floor last night, they have done the initial brief search from the doorways. So although we've been up there we haven't managed to do a comprehensive search and until we can make the building safe then I really don't want to risk the safety of my firefighters at this moment in time."

Posted by at 6/15/2017 11:44:00 am

3 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

OMG!

Your comment will be visible after approval.

15 June 2017 at 11:45
Victoria said...

if they go into the building to retrieve bodies, there is likely to be a collapse. the

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

concrete beams and columns are already weaken from the intense heat of the fire.

15 June 2017 at 11:51
Vivian Reginalds said...

NAWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

15 June 2017 at 11:53

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts