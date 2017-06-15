'I'm your mum in this business' - Bobrisky scolds fellow skin bleaching cream seller who threw shade at him

Bobrisky and a fellow bleaching cream seller, Grety, engaged into a war of words on Snapchat this evening after the latter threw shade at him. He dragged her and noted that he was her 'mother' in their skin bleaching industry. It may be a publicity stunt but let's indulge them. See their posts after the cut
Two adults dragging stupidity!!!! 🙌🙌🙌
Na wa bobrisky come ohhhhh are you a WOMAN? This he-goat needs to have this crase beaten out of this ringworm anus! Enough is enough! You are finer than 70% of Nigerian babes may thunder strike that prick mouth of yours.
Lol drama o 😂😂😂😂😂I like dis bobrisky pls insult dat old bleached witch who does she think she is
Both of u are useless.make una park well abeg
There is a market for everyone, so, why the war. Also, how does she know hour wears pampers? She is a very rude girl. As for Bobrisky, he seemed cool as a hustler to begin with, until he started cursing everybody with his foul and stupid accent. Now he's lost that mystere and has turned himself into a barking bitch (Chihuahua). BOth of them should go such on dildos and let us breath.
It's rather shameful that Nigerian youths have incorporated the use of the 'N' word into their daily vocabulary all in the name of trying to be hip and thanks to the American wannabe artistes. We have a culture and that 'N' word is foully derogatory so much so, that if the average Nigeria really understands what it means, they will never let it drop from their foul mouths. I shake my head.
Can't believe I attended the same school with this fucktard .. embarrassing unilag up and down with his broken English ,may God help his confused soul
Confused people.
