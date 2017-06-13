"I'm prettier than 70% women in Nigeria 🇳🇬 so pls stop hating come and learn from Bobrisky. Did I hear some of u saying I don't have pussy and Breast.
Oh sorry wat has ur breast and pussy given u iPhone 6 and 100k I'm sorry for u. I don't have any but my BAE got me a Benz and a house 🏡 . Some of u that has breast and Pussy have you asked urself y ur man still cheat on u 😂😂😂😂 Awon olodo. D day d bloggers will know my BAE chai most of u girls will cry 😭 ehnnnn."
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
"I'm prettier than 70% women in Nigeria" Bobrisky boasts
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/13/2017 03:19:00 pm
15 comments:
Lol. This guy jokes too much
... Merited happiness
And this one, a Muslim but bot fasting
See the dirty talk sef
You go dey alright
@Galore
Lol, Weyreyyy re o
U need to visit the Intensive care unit ASAP Ori e o Pe rara. Kip yarning dust, I wait and watch as u end ur life pretty soon.
Bobrisky will you marry me
Linda this babe make sense ooo. Am tripping . I want him i mean I want her
Lolzzz this clearly shows the level of attention this guy needs and he is getting it. Materialistic archievement period
I just had a hard on right now. Trying to imagine bobrisky give me a lap dance, and grind on my d**k real good. Ohhh paradise
Nwa Sodom and Gomorrha aka woman wannabe..let go of the make up then the world shall wat is under the make up..God created u a man but inferiority complex makes u pass ur sorry ass as a woman...shame on u....aniofia....the men coming after u r loss souls like u...six feet under the ground all this material wealth u brag about will be gone....infact fyi even while sleeping at night you are nothing until u wake up...Repent and mend ur ways...ewu barbie...i am sure u dont have any inner peace looking at urself in the mirror.....
Faggot
I think this man needs psychiatric help. "You are prettier than 70% of women in Nigeria". SMH...How can a man be pretty.You are worth no more than the madman on the street,wanna know why? cause you are someone's bitch.
i still don't get why you are so committed to giving bobrisky exposure on your blog.
does he pay for a sponsored post or something? because he is not even in the entertainment biz.
I usually don't comment when this deranged, confidence lacking, sexually confused, grammar killing he/she comments.
However, you are unlucky today.....if u decide to sell your asshole in place of a pussy for Benz and house (according to you) how does that make you better than us? But to say your cancer infested skin makes you prettier than 70% of Nigerian ladies you wake up everyday crying you are not, is a laugh....run back to your hole dog.
Girls make e na de there make this manwoman de mess e na up.
