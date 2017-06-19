 "I'm going to kill all Muslims" driver of van that ploughed into Muslim worshipers allegedly said | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

"I'm going to kill all Muslims" driver of van that ploughed into Muslim worshipers allegedly said

The world woke up early this Monday to the tragic news of another attack that took place in London and, as with the previous two, it was of a van ploughing into innocent passersby. One man is confirmed dead in the attack while eight are in hospital.

The suspect who rammed into Muslim worshippers as they left a mosque after prayers, allegedly screamed "I'm going to kill all Muslims" before he was tackled to the ground, a witness says.



Police disclosed that the suspect is a 48-year-old man, though they are yet to release a photo of him.

The Metropolitan Police described the attack as a "major incident" and said one person was in custody and there were "a number of casualties". The authorities are yet to call the attack a terror-related incident though the testimony of the eyewitness seems to suggest it might be.

Many of the victims had just finished worshipping at the Finsbury Park mosque after breaking the Ramadan fast when the incident occurred.  The eyewitness, Abdulrahman Saleh Alamoudi, reportedly told the BBC that he was among a group of people helping an elderly worshipper who had fallen down, perhaps because of the heat, when the van swerved towards them.

He said: "There was this white van stopped outside Finsbury Park Mosque that seems to have hit people who were coming out of the mosque after prayers finished. This big van just came and went all over us. I think at least eight or 10 people got injured. Luckily I managed to escape. And then the guy came out of his van and I got him.

"He was screaming, he was saying, 'I'm going to kill all Muslims, I'm going to kill all Muslims'. He was throwing punches. Then we managed to get him on the floor. Then he was saying, 'Kill me, kill me'. I said, 'We are not going to kill you. Why did you do that?' He wouldn't say anything."
Posted by at 6/19/2017 08:23:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts