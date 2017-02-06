'I'm comfortable with sex in the shower compared to car' - Ghanaian Gosper musician, Celestine Donkor

In a recent interview on Joy FM, she said she loves it in the shower as compared to cars since the shower is more comfortable.
Donkor also went ahead to reveal how married pastors in Ghana have been hitting on her despite her marital status.
According to the 'Okronkronhene' singer, the advances from the pastors only make her know nobody is superhuman.
'People are human, pastors are humans too; Anyone can fall short. Everybody have their weakness,' she stressed. She further disclosed that her interactions with some of these pastors show they are denied sex at home.'
The Accra-based gospel musician also told the host that she has had an agreement with her husband that his manhood will be stuck in any lady he cheats on her with.
Celestine Donkor who stormed into the Music Industry at the age of 16 as a backup vocalist is married to Mr. Emmanuel Donkor, a popular Ghanaian import and exporter and they have two beautiful girls, Ohemaa and Maa Adwoa.
