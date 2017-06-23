"I'll always celebrate you" says Kenneth Okolie as he wishes his wife a Happy birthday

Nollywood actor and 2010 Mr Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie took to his IG page
minutes ago to celebrate his wife, Jessica Nwakah, on her birthday
today. They had their traditional wedding back in April 2017. Celebrating her, he wrote;
"To my special someone, my wife, my queen. May your days be full of joy and happiness as we celebrate your birthday. I'll always celebrate you'.
5 comments:
don't get it twisted.. love is a beautiful thing!
Loud it
But he can't act Shaa
@Galore
Happy birthday to her
Long live LIB
LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING...
Cool
