Friday, 23 June 2017

"I'll always celebrate you" says Kenneth Okolie as he wishes his wife a Happy birthday

Nollywood actor and 2010 Mr Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie took to his IG page minutes ago to celebrate his wife, Jessica Nwakah, on her birthday today. They had their traditional wedding back in April 2017. Celebrating her, he wrote;
"To my special someone, my wife, my queen. May your days be full of joy and happiness as we celebrate your birthday. I'll always celebrate you'.
5 comments:

Julius Tha Freshboi said...

don't get it twisted.. love is a beautiful thing!

23 June 2017 at 12:02
GALORE said...

Loud it


But he can't act Shaa



@Galore

23 June 2017 at 12:13
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Happy birthday to her


Long live LIB

23 June 2017 at 12:15
OSINANL said...

LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING...

23 June 2017 at 12:17
Anonymous said...

Cool




23 June 2017 at 12:31

