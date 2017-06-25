Ikorodu resident calls out security agents and others as he shares photos from the cult group, Badoo's first attack on the community

"VIEWER'S DISCRETION IS ADVISED!
#Throwback from JULY 16, 2016 when the Notorious Badoo Gang just started their Nefarious Activities in Ibeshe, Ikorodu.
Today's date is June 24, 2017 and the Deadly actions still goes on.
Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! On all Concerned / Constituted Authorities in Ikorodu for not neutralising this evil act up till now!
And to the Beautiful People of Ikorodu: Keep Praying and Keep Watching.
Be Security Conscious!
Do not lose your guard!
Be Security Conscious!
Do not lose your guard!
#Badoo is Real.
They are a Network.
Alfas, Pastors might be among, even Females will be among them.
Do not trust anyone, watch who you talk to and watch what you say outside!
They are a Network.
Alfas, Pastors might be among, even Females will be among them.
Do not trust anyone, watch who you talk to and watch what you say outside!
No comments:
Post a Comment