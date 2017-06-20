IGoDye, President of Gambia, Ezekwesili and others honoured with African Child Prize

Among the recipient of the award were President adama Barrow of Gambia,Dr Oby ezekwesilli, her excellency deputy governor of Rivers state Mrs ipalibo banigo, Francis Agoda a.k.a I Go Dye and others.
The high point of the event was when IGo Dye dedicated his award to the Nigerian army he said
More photos below...“I thank God almighty for this honour and also say a big thank you to all those that voted and made it possible for me to be selected. Honestly the true value of the world is built on the standard of the child and we all should make sacrifices to make the child ,safe, happy and loved. I dedicate this award to the Nigerian army, and military forces ,for giving some much to protect and bring some of the chibok girls, and to the many others that lost their lives in the war against terrorism, I say you are the true heroes of the African child. May God bless you all.
No comments:
Post a Comment