Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Igbo Ultimatum: Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai meets Igbo leaders from 19 Northern states (photos)

 Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai  on Tuesday met with Igbo Delegate Assembly comprising of Igbo Leaders from the 19 Northern States and the FCT at the Government House in Abuja. The South East leaders said the courtesy visit was to thank the Federal Government, the Kaduna State Government and the Northern Governors Forum for calming the situation after a group of Northern Youths gave an ultimatum to Igbos to leave the North.

 
The Igbo leaders have stated clearly that they do not support the division of Nigeria. Governor El-Rufai assured the Igbo Leaders on behalf of the Northern Governors that everyone is safe in the North.


10 comments:

Ike Louisa said...

In God almighty hands we dey! God let your peace be in our country.

21 June 2017 at 05:28
Anonymous said...

Ndi Igbo, you have heard the evil plans the Hausas and Yorubas have for you. Stop investing in their places. stop attending Yoruba churches. They are using your money to build their religious , economic and political empire. You saw the part played by their big church during the 2015 election. Ndi Igbo, gather your acts together before ihe mere Nna Nna unu emee unu.

21 June 2017 at 05:47
Neneh Diallo said...

how about if the northern leaders are behind this thing? for real, I don't trust those people ooo they can do anything to remin relevant ooo , they may

21 June 2017 at 06:03
Neneh Diallo said...

what if the northern leaders are behind this thing ooo? for real I no trust all those people ooo they can do anything to remin relevant and stay in power, they will be infront of it like they want peace, that's why they create "Almagiris" ooo, they let the illiterates not to educate their children in the name of Religion, so their can be slaves to them and their children, Igbo be pack your wives and children go ooo I no trust them

21 June 2017 at 06:12
Anonymous said...

Fool like you, so make all Igbos return back to the east na. You guys are largely traders so let's see if you will be selling all your merchandise to yourselves.
You are allowed to settle and thrive in other people's land but you don't reciprocate this to others in your own land.
I was shocked to read that over 700 priests from a part of Anambra are protesting the appointment of a Priest from Omo state to lead their dioceseb( and that's a fellow Biafran o), una carry clanishness and tribalism enter God's work.
You guys are just never satisfied with anything.

21 June 2017 at 06:13
Neneh Diallo said...

what if the northern leaders are behind this thing ooo? for real I no trust all those people ooo they can do anything to remin relevant and stay in power, they will be infront of it like they want peace, that's why they create "Almagiris" ooo, they let the illiterates not to educate their children in the name of Religion, so their can be slaves to them and their children, Igbo pack your wives and children go ooo I no trust them

21 June 2017 at 06:14
Anonymous said...

No one mind. Igbo leaders in the south want Biafra, Igbo leaders in the north want Nigeria, smh

21 June 2017 at 06:21
Anonymous said...

Ndigbo should stop meeting with this people. It now looks as if we are begging them to stay in thet 'terror bed' called northern zoogeria. Please my Igbo brothers and sisters, gather your things and come back home. We need to settle at home and bubble the East men! Haven't you seen how the east use to bubble during christmas? It will be bubbling year in year out when we all come back home to settle. Just think about it.

21 June 2017 at 06:27
OSINANL said...

Mumu ndigbo...

21 June 2017 at 06:42
MIKE OBINNA said...

I support you. Please tell them. Agwa nti nti shi aya anuhuu, egbuma ishi egburu yahu! Pure Owerri man!

21 June 2017 at 06:47

