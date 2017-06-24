 If you find a RCCG pastor that is not humble, then it means I wasn't the one who ordinaded him or her- Pastor Adeboye says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

If you find a RCCG pastor that is not humble, then it means I wasn't the one who ordinaded him or her- Pastor Adeboye says

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God said this via his twitter handle.

Some Nigerians used the opportunity to report some of the church's erring pastors while others disagreed with him on his comment. See their tweets after the cut.










Posted by at 6/24/2017 09:43:00 pm

10 comments:

Manuel Kunmi said...

waawu

24 June 2017 at 21:48
Olumide said...

although pastor adeboye is someone that i respect even though i am not a pentecostal christians, i feel that disassociating

himself like this is not good. if there are any issues with his pastors, it is up to him to caution them and call them to order since he is the head.

24 June 2017 at 21:48
Anonymous said...

I personally want to ask if " Hope Hall " is nt oweing salaries or any staff entitlements.....?

24 June 2017 at 21:51
GALORE said...

Well, all @RCCG pastors that I know are humble


@Galore

24 June 2017 at 22:09
Chi Jeremiah said...

*hiss n pass*

24 June 2017 at 22:13
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Lol you go fear report card😂😂😂

24 June 2017 at 22:13
ahabike daniel said...

That's deep

24 June 2017 at 22:13
Sirmuel said...

Sorry, my landlady isn't humble.... We call her- Anointing miss road! Very MEAN yet a Rccg pastor

24 June 2017 at 22:28
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I'll pass


... Merited happiness

24 June 2017 at 22:29
Anonymous said...

U go fear whistleblowing...whistleblowers oshe

24 June 2017 at 22:29

