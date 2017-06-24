Some Nigerians used the opportunity to report some of the church's erring pastors while others disagreed with him on his comment. See their tweets after the cut.
Saturday, 24 June 2017
If you find a RCCG pastor that is not humble, then it means I wasn't the one who ordinaded him or her- Pastor Adeboye says
6/24/2017 09:43:00 pm
10 comments:
waawu
although pastor adeboye is someone that i respect even though i am not a pentecostal christians, i feel that disassociating
himself like this is not good. if there are any issues with his pastors, it is up to him to caution them and call them to order since he is the head.
I personally want to ask if " Hope Hall " is nt oweing salaries or any staff entitlements.....?
Well, all @RCCG pastors that I know are humble
@Galore
*hiss n pass*
Lol you go fear report card😂😂😂
That's deep
Sorry, my landlady isn't humble.... We call her- Anointing miss road! Very MEAN yet a Rccg pastor
I'll pass
... Merited happiness
U go fear whistleblowing...whistleblowers oshe
